May 22-24

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, DAVE MATTHNEWS BAND and STEVIE NICKS are the headliners for the BOTTLEROCK festival scheduled for MAY 22nd through 24th at NORTHERN CALIFORNIA's NAPA VALLEY.

Other scheduled performers include MILEY CYRUS, KHALID, ANNDERSON .PAAK, ZEDD, BRANDI CARLILE, THE AVETT BROTHERS, JANELLE MONAE, MAGGIE ROGERS, BLONDIE, OF MONSTERS + MEN, MARN MORRIS, EMPIRE, SUN, FOALS, TEGAN & SARA, JIMMY EAT WORLD, MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD, LOCAL NATIVES, MILKY CHANCE, JON BELLION, MATT NATHANSON, AMOS LEE and more.

For more information go here.

