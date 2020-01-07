Scott Jameson

CUMULUS VP/Classic Rock Programming, MINNEAPOLIS OM and KQRS PD SCOTT JAMESON has left the building. JAMESON was named OM and KQRS PD in DECEMBER 2012, subsequently being upped to corporate VP/Classic Rock in JANUARY 2016.

He told ALL ACCESS, "I'm thankful to the great people I worked with both at KQRS and the CUMULUS corporate team for the opportunity. It was exciting to be a part of. Thanks to BRIAN PHILIPS, MIKE MCVAY and DAVE MILNER in ATLANTA and to SHELLY WILKES and her team in MINNEAPOLIS."

Reach him at sjameson66@yahoo.com.

