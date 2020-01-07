Sold

HUNT BROADCASTING LLC is selling Adult Hits KCKK-A (93.7 THE ROCK)/LITTLETON-DENVER, CO and K225CZ/BOULDER, CO to RADIO 74 INTERNATIONALE for $600,000 ($200,000 cash, $400,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, VINCO MEDIA, LLC is selling Classic Hits WKHI/NEWARK, MD to THE VOICE RADIO NETWORK, LLC for $375,000.

VIC MICHAEL's CEDAR COVE BROADCASTING, INC. is swapping Silent KEZF/CASPER, WY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for K214DI/CASPER and $50,000.

THE WAY TO SALVATION COMMUNITY CHURCH is assigning low power FM KIEV-LP/CAMAS, WA and its booster in CAMAS to OUTLAW MUSIC ASSOCIATION for $22,020, determined as the depreciated fair market value of equipment and expenses.

Filing for Silent STAs were CRESCENT HILL RADIO INC. (WCHQ-LP/LOUISVILLE, financial reasons) and YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY (W248AD/NEW WILMINGTON, PA, interference concerns).

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (KNSH/CANYON, TX, transmitter failure); CONUNDRUM COMMUNICATIONS INVESTMENTS, INC. (KWDI/IDALIA, CO, filing for new site); and WHITE FOX HORSE RESCUE (KTCN/ACTON, CA, moving to new tower).

And RUBIN BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Alternative KURT/PRINEVILLE, OR to DAVID HARMS and BRENT HAMPLE's H&H BROADCASTING, LLC for $170,000 ($10,000 LMA fee, $160,000 cash).

