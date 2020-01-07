Avirgan (Photo: WNYC)

JODY AVIRGAN has announced his exit as Senior Editorial Producer from ESPN, where he produced and hosted "30 FOR 30 PODCASTS." AVIRGAN, the former FIVE THIRTY EIGHT podcast chief and a former producer at NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK, and KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO, tweeted MONDAY (1/6) that he will be working on "a few projects I'm developing, a chance to work with people I admire, and who knows... Let's talk."

AVIRGAN's exit leaves the Senior Editorial Producer position at ESPN open, and the company is looking for his successor; see the listing and apply by clicking here.

Some personal-work news: I'm leaving ESPN. Starting podcasts at @FiveThirtyEight and then being brought on board to build the audio arm of @30for30, and the many other cool things we've done around the edges, has made for a really fulfilling few years. 1/ — Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) January 6, 2020

« see more Net News