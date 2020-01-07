Beat Guidance

SIRIUSXM says that it beat its initial 2019 guidance for subscriber count, ending the year adding 1.063 million net self-pay subscribers to end up with about 30 million self-pay subscribers. In addition, the company said that it expects to meet or exceed its 2019 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

At the same time, the company released its 2020 subscriber and financial guidance, including self-pay net subscriber additions of over 900 thousand, total revenue of about $8.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.5 billion, and free cash flow of about $1.7 billion.

CEO JIM MEYER said, "Last year was a milestone for SIRIUSXM. Not only did we achieve our tenth consecutive year of million-plus self-pay net additions, but we also completed our acquisition of PANDORA MEDIA and made significant investments in our business, all while returning more than $2 billion to our stockholders. And our new 2020 guidance points to what should be another excellent year of growth for SIRIUSXM.

"We're thrilled to start our year once again at the CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW with so many new product and service launches to highlight. GM recently announced a broad rollout of our next-gen 360L hybrid satellite-IP architecture. GM anticipates it will produce about one million 360L-enabled vehicles this year. We recently announced a new creative collaboration with U2 to create an exclusive U2X RADIO Channel for SIRIUSXM and exclusive content for PANDORA listeners. And we look forward this year to debuting exclusive content across SIRIUSXM and PANDORA from MARVEL and platinum selling recording artist DRAKE."

