Mason

Consultant JASON BARRETT's BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA will honor DAN MASON with the JEFF SMULYAN Award at the BSM SUMMIT FEBRUARY 26-27 in NEW YORK. The award honors a radio executive "who has moved the industry forward thru a combination of leading by example, taking risks, producing results, and making a significant impact on the sports radio business." MASON, the former President/CEO of CBS RADIO, is presently Chairman of the VEGAS STATS AND INFORMATION NETWORK (VSiN).

“DAN MASON's vision, confidence, and passion for sports radio is a huge reason why the format is thriving today,” said BARRETT. “He has made big decisions throughout his broadcasting career, many of which have positively and permanently impacted the sports talk format. I am thrilled to recognize him with this award, and give our attendees at the 2020 BSM SUMMIT an opportunity to show their appreciation and respect for the significant difference he's made on our industry.”

The award's namesake, EMMIS CEO JEFF SMULYAN added, “I can’t think of anyone more deserving than DAN MASON. He has done so much for sports radio and our entire business for many years. Everywhere he's been, DAN has left an indelible mark. He is a great broadcaster, great person, and great friend, and I’m proud to have him recognized as this year's award winner.”

“I think of all of the risks JEFF SMULYAN took with WFAN back in its early years, and how important the success of that brand has been to the growth of the sports radio format,” said MASON. “It’s an honor to be presented with an award in JEFF's name, and I look forward to accepting it, and seeing many of my industry friends in NEW YORK next month.”

Get tickets for the conference and find out more at bsmsummit.com.

« see more Net News