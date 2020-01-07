Woof Woof

WATERLOO MEDIA Triple A KGSR-HD2 (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO 97.1)/AUSTIN returns with its 6th annual WOOFSTOCK benefit concert to support local animal shelters in exchange for live music!

PETE YORN will perform at the event on FEBRAURY 8th at OSKAR BLUES BREWERY.

The first 97 people to drop off a donation at one of the three AUSTIN animal shelters the station has partnered with will get one pair of tickets to the event.

To learn more, visit here.



« see more Net News