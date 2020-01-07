Cory B. Savage

NASHVILLE based ONE VISION MUSIC GROUP, a branch of VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP, has named CORY B. SAVAGE CEO of the recently-launched label. He most recently was Pres./CEO of CORY B. SAVAGE ENTERPRISES, a NASHVILLE-based design consulting business.

SAVAGE will oversee staffers responsible for label operations, music publishing, sync licensing, legal expertise and finance for the label, whose roster includes former "American Idol" contestant KREE HARRISON.

“It is a privilege to have CORY take the lead for ONE VISION MUSIC GROUP," said Pres. RONALD ZAMBER. "His domain expertise, talent and temperament are exceptional; a perfect complement to the VISIONARY MUSIC GROUP team. We are all thrilled to be working to help KREE share her extraordinary talent with the Country music world."

