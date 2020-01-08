41st Annual

The 41st annual BLUES MUSIC AWARDS, presented by THE BLUES FOUNDATION, will take place on THURSDAY, MAY 7th in MEMPHIS at the CANNON CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. The BMAs honor the past year’s exceptional achievements in blues music recording, performance and songwriting, as well as supporting the blues’ rich cultural traditions.

Topping the list of BMA contenders are RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHTCATS, with eight nominations. The band garnered eight overall nominations two years ago, which led to a trio of BMA victories (Band of the Year, Song of the Year, and Traditional Blues Artist). This year, they are again up for their 2018 winning categories along with Contemporary Blues Album (for their aptly named "Contemporary"). Additionally, ESTRIN has earned B.B. KING Entertainer of the Year and Instrumentalist: Harmonica nominations, while guitarist CHRISTOFFER "KID" ANDERSEN and drummer DERRICK D'MAR MARTIN are in the running for their respective instrumental categories.

Just behind them in the nomination count is SUGARAY RAYFORD. Last year’s Soul Blues Male Artist is not only attempting to retain that title, he’s also nominated for B.B. KING Entertainer of the Year, Soul Blues Album (for "Somebody Save Me"), Instrumentalist: Vocals, and with the SUGARAY RAYFORD BAND for Band of the Year, while “Time To Get Movin’,” penned by "Somebody Save Me" producer ERIC CORNE, is competing for Song of the Year.

For a complete list of nominees and ticket information go to www.blues.org.

