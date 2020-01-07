Pre-CRS Seminar takes shape

Country radio consultants MIKE O’MALLEY and BECKY BRENNER of ALBRIGHT & O’MALLEY & BRENNER (A&O&B) have added two panels to their 26th annual Pre-CRS Seminar, set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th from 8:30-11:30a at the OMNI HOTEL in downtown NASHVILLE.

JOHN ZIMMER, PRES. of ZIMMER RADIO AND MARKETING GROUP, will present “360 'Radio' for 2020,” where he will share his insights regarding the successful evolution of radio into the new decade, and what it will take to grow your business while competing with new technologies and new generations of consumers. Additionally theater professor and former SECOND CITY actor CHRISTIE MATURO will present the session "How Improv Can improve Your Show And Your Public Speaking.”

As previously reported (NET NEWS 12/12/19), The A&O&B team will also present the first highlights from their 15th annual online perceptual research, “Roadmap 2020,” a study of Country P1s in the U.S. and CANADA. And BMLG RECORDS artist DANIELLE BRADBERY will perform as this year’s featured acoustic performer.

The A&O&B Pre-CRS Seminar is free to all A&O&B clients, as well as any broadcasters in non-competitive situations. RSVP to MIKE O’MALLEY here or BECKY BRENNER here.

« see more Net News