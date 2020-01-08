New Additions

ADLARGE MEDIA's CABANA podcast network has added two new podcasts, one a true crime series and another on marriage and intimacy.

"VOICES FOR JUSTICE," hosted by SARAH TURNEY, examines the disappearance of TURNEY's sister ALISSA in 2001 and how their father was, and is, the only "person of interest" in the case; future seasons will look at other cases for which families are seeking justice.

TURNEY said,“I heard great things about CABANA from others in the podcast community, and I’m delighted to find that it’s all true. CABANA is easy to work with and they care about their content partners.”

"ONE EXTRAORDINARY MARRIAGE" is hosted by marriage coaches TONY and ALISA DILORENZO and focuses on how couples can keep their relationships "hot and on the front burner."

TONY DILORENZO said, “CABANA’s reputation included the integrity they demonstrate with their content partners. CABANA takes a personal approach to their business relationships, making them the perfect ad sales partner for us.”

“We’re excited about 2020 and kicking off the new year with these two great podcasts,” said CABANA SVP of Business Development FRANK DESANTIS. “Our advertisers are eager for podcasts that tap into the interests and emotions of listeners. We look forward to working with SARAH and the DILORENZOS and to bringing their audiences to national advertising brands.”

