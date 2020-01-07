BOG Country

MAGNUM MEDIA WBOG/SPARTA-TOMAH, WI has flipped from Oldies “KOOL GOLD” to Classic Country as “BOG COUNTRY,” focusing on the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s. ROBIN JON OLSON, who has been with MAGNUM since 2002, returns to the air as morning host for BOG COUNTRY.

The station’s staff also includes afternoon host MIKE OLSON, plus CRAIG OTTO, who delivers local news and sports, supplemented by syndicated fare, including the WISCONSIN RADIO NETWORK, as well as local high school sports. The station also airs the syndicated JOHN TESH-hosted show, “Intelligence For Your Life.”

“After two years focused on the sales and production side of radio, I’m excited about adding back to my duties being on the air,” said ROBIN JON OLSON. “Hard to believe I played those ’80s Country songs as current hits, and now I get to play them again. A lot of great Country music came out in the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s. By focusing on this era of Country music, BOG COUNTRY isn’t in direct competition with another station in our market. As to the signal, we put the 101.3 translator on top of our 500 foot TV tower, which sits on one of the highest ground elevation points in WISCONSIN, so at 2,000 feet, it really sails."

