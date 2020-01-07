Evacuated In LA & NY

SAG-AFTRA’s offices in LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK were evacuated today (1/7) after receiving an unspecified threat of an attack. Police are on the scene at both sites.

On the recommendation of the LAPD, the union has closed its offices in both cities for the rest of the day as police investigate. The LAPD confirmed that “it’s still an ongoing investigation.” A spokesperson with the LAPD confirmed that law enforcement was called to the scene just before noon on TUESDAY, and said it currently remains only a phone threat.

The union's spokesperson, PAM GREENWALT, said, “I can confirm that we have received a threat. We are taking it seriously. We have evacuated our LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK offices. We have notified law enforcement. They are on scene and investigating. We have no further information at this time.”

DEADLINE first reported the story, and updates can be found here.

