The Breakfast Club

CUMULUS MEDIA Urban WMNX (COAST 97.3)/WILMINGTON, NC, has added "The Breakfast Club" to the station’s weekday morning lineup. The morning show starring DJ ENVY, ANGELA YEE and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD will join WMNX from MONDAY through FRIDAY, 5:30-10a (ET) as well as SATURDAY, 7-10a (ET).

Commented WMNX PD/PM Drive host BRANDON "BIGG B" HICKMAN, “We are excited to bring a fresh morning to WILMINGTON with breaking hip-hop and R&B. This addition pushes the urban culture forward with topics from trending news, finance, and politics wrapped up in a music intensive show on the way to work. They and we are the culture!”

