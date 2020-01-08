Raises Nearly 8 Million Meals

The 19th annual HOME TEAM HARVEST broke records for the third year in a row, raising nearly 8 million meals for NORTHWEST HARVEST, the largest hunger relief agency in WASHINGTON STATE.

HUBBARD BROADCASTING AC KRWM (WARM 106.9)SEATTLE, TEGNA owned KING 5 and NORTHWEST HARVEST collaborated with partners AT&T, KAISER FOUNDATION HEALTH PLAN of WASHINGTON, SAFEWAY and ALBERTSONS throughout the months of NOVEMBER and DECEMBER to collect non-perishable food and cash donations. This year’s goal of 7 million was blown away thanks to generous donations from sponsors and the community, making this the largest HOME TEAM HARVEST yet.

Hundreds of food banks and meal programs in WASHINGTON STATE will benefit from the effort. NORTHWEST HARVEST has a statewide network of 375 food banks, meal programs and high-need schools. This campaign assures that they can help stock food pantries across the state through the winter and into spring.

“NORTHWEST HARVEST is overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support,” said NORTHWEST HARVEST CEO THOMAS REYNOLDS. “Every donor of food, money, or time in support of HOME TEAM HARVEST should feel a great sense of pride in how we came together as a community and made a positive impact on those who struggle with hunger.”



FB video can be viewed here.

