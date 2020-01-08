March 29th

iHEARTMEDIA and FOX ENTERTAINMENT have released the nominees for the 2020 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, airing live from THE SHRINE AUDITORIUM in LOS ANGELES, SUNDAY, MARCH 29th from 8-10p (ET/PT). The event also will be broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations nationwide and iHEARTRADIO.

“The iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS is a true celebration of the music and artists that millions of fans listen to every day on their favorite radio stations across the country,” said Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “FOX’s young and engaged audience has proven to be the perfect home for our iHeart listeners.”

Artists receiving multiple nominations include ARIANA GRANDE, BAD BUNNY, BILLIE EILISH, CAMILA CABELLO, CARDI B, DADDY YANKEE, DAN + SHAY, DRAKE, ED SHEERAN, EL FANTASMA, HALSEY, J BALVIN, JONAS BROTHERS, JUSTIN BIEBER, KHALID, KYGO, LIL NAS X, LIZZO, LUKE COMBS, MAREN MORRIS, POST MALONE, SELENA GOMEZ, SHAED, SHAWN MENDES, SNOW, SUMMER WALKER and TAYLOR SWIFT.

“It’s always exciting to see who gets nominated for our iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” said Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. “This year’s nominees represent the music heard all year on our stations and the iHEARTRADIO app. We can’t wait to bring them together for one incredible night of celebration and see who takes home the award in all 30-plus categories.”

« see more Net News