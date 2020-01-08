No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database WEDNESDAY morning (1/8).

In filings that did make it to the Commission, FORTE FAMILY BROADCASTING, INC. has applied for an STA to operate News-Talk WGCH-A/GREENWICH, CT with an emergency wire antenna after losing its licensed site.

The estate of the late JASON H. (RUSTY) REED's JAX BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Americana WLIJ-A-W254DW (formerly W233CQ) and News-Talk WZNG-A-W265EE/SHELBYVILLE, TN to HOPKINS FARMS BROADCASTING, INC. for $265,000.

MID-AMERICA RADIO GROUP OF LOGANSPORT-PERU, INC. has closed on the sale of Oldies WSAL-A and Classic Hits WLHM/LOGANSPORT, IN and Country WHZR (HOOSIER COUNTRY 103.7)/ROYAL CENTER, IN to JAMES ALLAN SCHLIEMANN's IRON HORSE BROADCASTING, LLC for $780,000.

PARADIS BROADCASTING OF ALEXANDRIA, INC. has closed on the sale of News-Talk KXRA-A-K262AT Classic Rock KXRA-F (KX92) and Hot AC KXRZ (Z99)/ALEXANDRIA, MN and K289CL/GLENWOOD, MN to LEIGHTON ENTERPRISES, INC. for $3.4 million.

And GREG BOWLES has closed on the sale of K285CP/MAMMOTH LAKES, CA to GARY ROBINSON for $25,000.

