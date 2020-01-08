Pete Giberga

AWAL, KOBALT’s recording company, has hired PETE GIBERGA as Head of A&R/NORTH AMERICA. He'll be based in KOBALT’s NEW YORK office.

CEO LONNY OLINICK commented on the hire, “As we continue to invest heavily in our artist marketing, digital accounts, radio and sync departments, we’ve also been working to establish a strong foundation for A&R in NORTH AMERICA. PETE is a seasoned A&R executive and the perfect person to help further build AWAL’s A&R team to ensure we provide the best creative support to our clients. His experience across independent and major labels will help us in redefining what an A&R department should look like for today’s industry. He will also work closely with the KOBALT publishing team to take advantage of the amazing access we have to the world’s leading writers and producers.”

AWAL Pres. RON CERRITO added, “PETE exemplifies the future of A&R - everything from his deep experience in the traditional model to his ability to build a roster from scratch in the current consumption age. He will lead our team in NORTH AMERICA to find the best artists, and be a resource for creative support across our existing roster. PETE not only has a track record of finding true talent, and managing a team, but also has the marketing experience to help artists identify the optimal lane to their fanbase. We are proud to add an executive of PETE’s caliber to our experienced team."

« see more Net News