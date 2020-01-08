Holland (Photo: LinkedIn)

NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE WASHINGTON Bureau Sr. Advisor for Technology and Telecom DIANE HOLLAND has rejoined the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION as Legal Advisor to Commissioner GEOFFREY STARKS on media and consumer protection issues. HOLLAND, the former VP/Law and Policy at trade group USTELECOM -- THE BROADBAND ASSOCIATION, previously served in several positions at the FCC, including Deputy Associate General Counsel for Administrative Law, Chief of Staff to the General Counsel, and Associate Bureau Chief, Chief of Staff, and Division Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.

STARKS said, “DIANE is well-known both within and outside the FCC as a communications law and policy expert, and I am excited about bringing her depth and knowledge to our already deep bench. She is passionate about issues that I care deeply about, such as digital inclusion and privacy rights, and I look forward to working with her to address these and other important consumer protections.”

HOLLAND added, “I am honored that my return to public service is to the office of Commissioner STARKS; our team is strong, and fully committed to helping achieve the Commissioner’s goal of addressing digital inequality across the Nation. I’m especially eager to work on the important media and consumer protection issues facing the Commission during this critical period of innovation and technological revolution.”

