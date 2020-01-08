-
Multiple Promotions At Emmis/New York Include Skip Dillard And Pio Ferro
January 8, 2020
EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS Urban WBLS and Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK have made a series of promotions, "to further position the stations for success and continue their delivery of top performance and customer service."
"All six of these senior leaders have played a vital role in the growth and success of our legendary NEW YORK CITY brands. It is a pleasure to recognize their contributions with these well-deserved promotions," said SVP/Market Manager CHARLIE MORGAN.
The following promotions are effective immediately:
- SKIP DILLARD, PD of WBLS and WLIB, is now VP/Programming for WBLS and WLIB
- PIO FERRO, PD of WQHT (HOT 97), is now SVP/Content and Operations
- VICTOR GIACOMELLI, Dir./Sales, is now SVP/Revenue
- MATHEW DAWSON, General Sales Manager, is now VP/Broadcast Sales
- NICOLE OVADIA, Dir./Strategy and Special Projects, is now VP/Customer Success
- PATRICIA ROBINSON, operations and HR manager, is now VP/Human Resources and Community Engagement
