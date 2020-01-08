Travis Winchester

LA CROSSE MEDIA GROUP Country WQCC (KICKS 106.3)/LA CROSSE, WI has transitioned TRAVIS WINCHESTER from PT on-air to a newly-created traffic coordinator/afternoons position. WINCHESTER has been with LA CROSSE MEDIA GROUP since 2018 following full and part time stops at MIDWEST FAMILY BROADCASTING KQYB/LA CROSSE; WWQM/MADISON, WI; WAXX/EAU CLAIRE, WI and WRTB/ROCKFORD, IL.

"I am super excited to handle afternoons on the station I literally grew up listening too," said WINCHESTER. "I am so excited to be back on the radio in my hometown!"

