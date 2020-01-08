Tyler Arnold

REPUBLIC RECORDS advances TYLER ARNOLD to EVP/A&R, as announced today by EVP ROB STEVENSON.

STEVENSON commented, “TYLER has proven himself to be one of the industry’s most prescient A&R executives. His ability to recognize talent and execute a vision that nurtures an artist to their fullest potential makes him the total picture of a modern music executive. He is helping drive the sound of an entire generation.”

“I’m very excited to take this next step at REPUBLIC,” said ARNOLD. “I started my career here as an intern and have been lucky to grow under the guidance and support of MONTE, AVERY and ROB over the past 5 years. They’ve entrusted me in signing and developing artists that I truly believe in and have been incredible mentors since the beginning.”

