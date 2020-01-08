DJ Sir RJ

RADIO ONE Urban WCDX (iPOWER 92.1/104.1)/RICHMOND, VA evening personality DJ SIR RJ has been moved to afternoons. The station also recently added REACH MEDIA’s syndicated AM show THE MORNING HUSTLE, and slotted TRADIA in middays (NET NEWS 12/30/19).

SIR RJ said, “I’m thrilled to move up to afternoons and remain with MY RADIO ONE FAMILY. It is 2020; a new beginning, so why not bring it home where I started with iPOWER 92.1 and 104.1.”

OM MATT MYERS added, “Our goal is to always give our community the best listening experience as possible and I could not be more excited to deliver on that promise as we enter 2020. With a new cutting-edge morning show, TRADIA’s unique talent, and proven market vet DJ SIR RJ, we look forward to doing big things on air and in the community for our listeners and clients.”

