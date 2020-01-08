Alexa, How Many...

NPR and EDISON RESEARCH have released data from the latest Smart Audio Report indicating that 60 million American adults over 18 years old own a smart speaker, 24% of the population, with the average smart speaker household owning 26 devices, up from 2.3 devices last year.

The telephone survey of 1,000 U.S. adults was presented at CES 2020 in LAS VEGAS and also showed that 54% of the population has used voice-command technology and 24% of those use the technology daily.

“Today there are more ways than ever for audiences to engage with audio content. That’s why we’ve partnered with EDISON RESEARCH for three years to create an annual study on the growth of smart speakers,” said NPR CEO JOHN LANSING. “This latest report again shows the steady growth in smart speakers and the substantial use of voice activation across platforms. NPR sees these increases reflected in the continuing growth of listening to NPR radio streams and podcasts on smart speakers. We’re eager to see that growth continue.”

“Smart speakers are remarkable in that once people become accustomed to voice assistants, they purchase multiple devices in order to surround themselves with the technology,” said EDISON SVP TOM WEBSTER. “On average, those who have one now have 2.6 devices in their home, which is sure to increase the amount of time they spend with audio content.”

See the study at npr.org/smartaudio.

« see more Net News