EAST ARKANSAS BROADCASTERS Rock KIYS-HD2/K231BV (94.1 THE BUZZ)/JONESBORO, AR, has reformatted with ENVISION NETWORKS and KROEGER MEDIA's Adult Hits 94.1 BOB-FM.

After stunting as “94.1 REINDEER RADIO,” the former 94.1 THE BUZZ rock format on 94.1 K231BV/101.7 KIYS-HD2 is playing Adult HIts with BOB FM’s creative imaging and musical mix.

With a song library consisting of over 1,200 titles that is made up of rock, pop and adult contemporary music, BOB’s sound is best described as "one big mix tape" for adult listeners.

« see more Net News