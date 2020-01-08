Justin Bieber

TMZ reports that JUSTIN BIEBER will reveal in his YOUTUBE documentary (NET NEWS 1/6) why so many people thought he was battling deep depression, turns out it was the result of contracting LYME disease.

"Sources who have seen the documentary -- which drops January 27 -- tell us JUSTIN and others in his life discuss the scary symptoms he endured in 2019. He says during much of the year his condition went undiagnosed. Doctors struggled to figure out what was wrong with him, but couldn't put their finger on it until late last year."

