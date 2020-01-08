New Tunes

MERLEFEST has announced TRENT WAGLER (of THE STEEL WHEELS), DARRELL SCOTT and DAVID HOLT as judges for the 28th ANNUAL CHRIS AUSTIN SONGWRITING CONTEST (CASC). They will be under the under the direction of volunteer contest chairperson, singer/songwriter JIM LAUDERDALE.

The contest is split into four genre-based categories including Gluegrass, general, Gospel, and Country. First through third place winners will be chosen in each category at MERLEFEST 2020, set to take place on APRIL 23rd – 26th at WILKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE in WILKESBORO, NC.

Finalists will be invited to the final round of the competition, which takes place FRIDAY, APRIL 24th, also during MERLEFEST. First-place winners will receive $600 cash, a performance slot on the CABIN STAGE on FRIDAY NIGHT, and a shared 30-minute set on SATURDAY the 25th.

Aspiring songwriters may find the details and submit entries to the contest using the online entry form at www.MerleFest.org or by mailing entries to MerleFest/CASC, P.O. Box 120, WILKESBORO, NC, 28697. The deadline to enter is FEBRUARY 1st.

