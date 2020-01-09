Big Record Setting Song

Big props to DEF JAM RECORDINGS EVP/Promotion NICKI FARAG, EVP/Rhythm & Lifestyle Promotion NOAH SHEER and the entire DEF JAM team for their efforts in setting a new record for the most first week adds for a song. JUSTIN BIEBER holds the honor, that topped MEDIABASE history with his new single “Yummy”. In one week on US radio stations, “Yummy” was added to 340 stations.

MEDIABASE President & CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI said, “JUSTIN BIEBER continues to be one of the top stars in music today. To get a record volume of adds in the first week of release is a stellar accomplishment and saved for a very elite group of performers. MEDIABASE is thrilled to be part of JUSTIN’s continuing journey. Congratulations to the DEF JAM TEAM and SB PROJECTS who have worked with JUSTIN since day one.”

FARAG said, “We begin the decade with the biggest add week of JUSTIN BIEBER’s career. 'Yummy' secures the record for the most adds in a single week in MEDIABASE history. This is an unprecedented statement given the amount of incredible music that has been released in the past 22 years. What we accomplished coming off of a holiday break is a testament to the tenacity of our combined promotion staffs. You love to see it!”

“Yummy” was released on JANUARY 3, 2020, along with a lyric video through DEF JAM RECORDINGS as the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album. The song is BIEBER's first solo single to be released in three years.

