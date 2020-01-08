Elaina Smith

On the heels of former co-host SHAWN PARR’s departure (NET NEWS 12/17/19), WESTWOOD ONE has renamed its syndicated Country evening show from “Nash Nights Live” to “Nights With ELAINA,” effective MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd. As previously reported, ELAINA SMITH remains as the show’s sole host.

The show airs on more than 100 affiliates nationwide. SMITH also hosts the weekend show “With ELAINA” and the podcast “Breaking Thru With ELAINA” for WESTWOOD ONE.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have spent the last six years of my life with the best Country music fans in the nation every single weeknight, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to continue connecting with them with a new show, ‘Nights with ELAINA,’” said SMITH. “If there is one thing I’ve learned that listeners and stars have in common it’s that we’re all just trying to figure out life and have fun while doing it.”

“Today’s Country music genre is young, fresh and modern, and ‘Nights with ELAINA’ fits the bill perfectly,” said WESTWOOD ONE COO CHARLES STEINHAUER. “ELAINA is a force of nature when it comes to connecting with her listeners and some of the biggest names in entertainment today. She’s always on and available to be heard every weekday night, over the weekend, and on-demand with her podcast and socials, making ELAINA the quintessential modern broadcast personality.”

SMITH joined the show in 2013 from mornings at CUMULUS Top 40 WAOA (A1A)/MELBOURNE. FL. Prior to MELBOURNE, she was part of the morning show at Adult Hits KFMB-F (100.7 JACK FM)/SAN DIEGO.

