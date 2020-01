Hoops

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has announced its schedule of college basketball broadcasts for this season, starting SUNDAY (1/12) with MICHIGAN STATE vs. PURDUE.

GM of Sports MICHELLE SALVATORE said, “Our 2020 college basketball schedule continues COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' decade-long reputation of excellence. The teams, storylines, and rivalries cultivated and offered year in and year out are incomparable. We are proud, once again, to offer our affiliates and corporate sponsors the best of college basketball and look forward to continuing this decade-long distinction.”

The schedule:

JANUARY 12TH MICHIGAN STATE @ PURDUE

JANUARY 16TH CINCINNATI @ MEMPHIS

JANUARY 23RD MICHIGAN STATE @ INDIANA

JANUARY 25TH KENTUCKY @ TEXAS TECH

JANUARY 27TH KANSAS @ OKLAHOMA STATE

FEBRUARY 1ST MICHIGAN STATE @ WISCONSIN

FEBRUARY 7TH MARYLAND @ ILLINOIS

FEBRUARY 8TH VIRGINIA @ LOUISVILLE

FEBRUARY 15TH VIRGINIA @ NORTH CAROLINA

FEBRUARY 20TH OHIO STATE @ IOWA

FEBRUARY 22ND NORTH CAROLINA @ LOUISVILLE

FEBRUARY 25TH KENTUCKY @ TEXAS A&M

FEBRUARY 27TH INDIANA @ PURDUE

MARCH 3RD MICHIGAN STATE @ PENN STATE

MARCH 7TH KANSAS @ TEXAS TECH

MARCH 7TH NORTH CAROLINA @ DUKE

MARCH 15TH A-10 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

MARCH 11-MARCH 15 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

