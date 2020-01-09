Santiago Romero signs on

ALL PRO BROADCASTING continues to staff up Hot AC KHTI (HOT 103.9)/RIVERSIDE as SANTIAGO ROMERO returns home to his native SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and signs on for afternoons.

He arrives from ENTERCOM Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS, where in addition to an air shift, he also held down IMAGING and PRODUCTION duties. His new show will be called "I.E. SANTIAGO IN THE AFTERNOONS and he said “I look forward to bringing my experience and passion for radio to HOT 103.9 Tell a friend to tell a friend."

KHTI INTERIM PD RICK SHAW exclaimed “SANTIAGO has been lighting up LAS VEGAS for years. I’m thrilled to bring him back home to SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA to conquer pm drive and THE EMPIRE!"

Follow him on INSTAGRAM at @Santiago_Radio.

