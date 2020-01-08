Benson

The new partner for LARRY GAYDOS in afternoons at BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX is syndicated talker CHAD BENSON, who will join the show on JANUARY 21st. BENSON, who is filling the seat left vacant by MAC WATSON's departure, will continue his RADIO AMERICA syndicated solo show, which is moving to live airing in middays and previously aired 6-9p (MT) on KTAR.

BONNEVILLE PHOENIX SVP/Market Manager STEVE SUTHERLAND said, "CHAD is one of the most talented and energetic talk show hosts that I've ever seen. I can't wait for he and LARRY to inform and entertain the KTAR audience on their way home every day."

BENSON said, "I am beyond excited to be partnering with LARRY GAYDOS, one of the most talented men in radio, on one of the most iconic stations in the country. Here we come, PHOENIX."

With BENSON's show moving, KTAR is also adding a news block, "ARIZONA'S EVENING NEWS," for 6-7p.

