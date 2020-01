Featuring Metallica And Disturbed May 1-3, 2020 In Charlotte, NC

The full music lineup for EPICENTER 2020 at the CHARLOTTE Motor Speedway in CONCORD, NC has been announced. The previously announced headliners will feature METALLICA on FRIDAY and SUNDAY, MAY 1 and DISTURBED on SATURDAY MAY 2, 2020.

The full lineup will also include LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DEFTONES, GODSMACK, VOLBEAT and more.

For more info and the full lineup click here.

