New Breakfast Club Affiliates

PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated Urban AM show The Breakfast Club, has 10 new affiliates. The morning show hosts are DJ ENVY, ANGELA YEE and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD.

VP/Affiliate Relations MARTIN MELIUS said, “THE BREAKFAST CLUB continues to deliver the best in Hip Hop every day of the week, and are drivers of music, conversation and culture in the format. We are very excited to welcome this new group of affiliates to our growing family of stations. Welcome to The Club.”

The new affiliates are WJXM (95.1 THE BEAT)/MERIDIAN, MS; WIBB (97.9) MACON, GA; WEOA-X1 (W253BF)/WEOA-A/EVANSVILLE, IN; WTMG (MAGIC 101.3) GAINESVILLE, FL; WJIZ (96.3)/ALBANY, GA; KRVV (100.1 THE BEAT)/MONROE, LA; WMNX (COAST 97.3)/WILMINGTON, NC; KRRQ (Q95.5)/LAFAYETTE, LA; WDAI (98.5 KISS FM)/MYRTLE BEACH, SC; and WZLD (WILD 106.3)/ HATTIESBURG, MS.

