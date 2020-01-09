Kait & Danny

STARLITE Hot AC KLTG (THE BEACH 96.5)/CORPUS CHRISTI adds the syndicated THE DANNY & KAIT SHOW for mornings. KLTG is the fifth affiliate for the growing show featuring DANNY HILL and his wife KAIT. The new show starts on KLTG on JANUARY 20.

KLTG (96.5 THE BEACH) PD JOE "CRASH" KELLEY commented, "DANNY already knows the CORPUS CHRISTI market having spent a lot of time here. I'm confident that he and KAIT will hit the ground running, both on the air and on social media."

For more information on THE DANNY & KAIT SHOW contact DANNY HILL at dannyhill@rewind981.com.

