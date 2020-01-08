Keller, Keegan

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA is reporting that longtime ESPN SVP TRAUG KELLER and VP/National Radio Programming and Production MARCIA KEEGAN are retiring from the company. KELLER had been with ESPN, overseeing, among other things, ESPN RADIO and ESPN AUDIO's podcast roster, since 2004, when he moved over from the President post at ABC RADIO NETWORKS.

KEEGAN was with the company for two stints, first in 1982-86, then, after practicing law in HARTFORD, rejoined ESPN in 2005 in human resources, later becoming VP/Production and taking her latest role in APRIL 2017, overseeing ESPN RADIO network shows.

Network veterans DAVE ROBERTS (VP/Production) and AMANDA GIFFORD (Coordinating Producer) will add oversight duties for the radio network to their TV duties to replace KELLER and KEEGAN.

« see more Net News