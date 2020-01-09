Partners With Cosynd

PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, the third largest performing rights organization in the U.S., has entered into a partnership with COSYND, "to protect the copyright interests of PRO MUSIC RIGHTS artists." The announcement comes on the heels of the news of PRO MUSIC RIGHTS’ lawsuit against SPOTIFY seeking over $1 billion dollars for distribution to its artists for unfair and deceptive trade practices, unfair competition, and copyright violations.

“Now, more than ever, it’s easier to create and share content, but it hasn’t gotten easier for artists to protect their content - their livelihood. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with PRO MUSIC RIGHTS to offer its community a simple, affordable, and user-friendly process for registering their works with the U.S. Copyright office,” said COSYND Founder/CEO JESSICA SOBHRAJ. “Combined with the simple copyright ownership contracts that we offer, our partnership will provide its artists with a fast and affordable way to protect all of their assets - from music, videos, album art, and everything in between."

PRO MUSIC RIGHTS CEO JAKE P. NOCH said, “COSYND is an invaluable asset to the thousands of rights holders PRO MUSIC RIGHTS represents and with the PRO MUSIC RIGHTS and COSYND partnership, we are encouraging all of our artists to utilize COSYND to register their works directly with the U.S. Copyright office, which can be done from the PRO MUSIC RIGHTS’ dashboard. The PRO MUSIC RIGHTS and COSYND partnership has come at a crucial time for PRO MUSIC RIGHTS artists as PRO MUSIC RIGHTS ramps up its intellectual property enforcement campaign on our clients’ behalf. We will continue the fight against all those who have plundered and profited off the intellectual property rights of PRO MUSIC RIGHTS’ clients. The COSYND partnership enables PRO MUSIC RIGHTS to validate ownership and hold accountable all unlicensed music users, no matter the size of the infringer."

