Craven Curtis Named OM

MAGNUM BROADCASTING/STATE COLLEGE, PA brings back CRAVEN CURTIS as OM. His return to MAGNUM Broadcasting also creates a line-up shuffle for WQCK (105.9 QWiK ROCK).

GM DIANA STAPLEFORD said, "Having CRAVEN back and in the line-up along with making a few small changes I can say that this is by far one of our strongest on-air line-ups for QWiK ROCK in quite some time."

105.9 QWiK Rock's staff lineup will continue to start with the syndicated Morning Show "Free Beer and Hot Wings" from 6-10a, newly hired radio veteran AJ WATERS will now move from Afternoons to Mid-days from 10a-3p, CURTIS will once again host QWiK Afternoons with CRAVEN from 3-7p, and rounding out the day QWiK Rock's mid-day station veteran DREW SHANNON will move to Nights and host The Dark Side with DREW SHANNON from 7p-Midnight.

All this news come on the heals of the addition of radio veteran AJ WATERS in NOVEMBER as PD of 105.9 QWiK ROCK after a number of years working in the JOHNSTOWN market for FOREVER MEDIA.

