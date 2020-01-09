Rockin' With You On A Wednesday

JORGE SEDANO has been inked to a multi-year extension with ESPN that includes his evening radio show on Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES as well as sideline reporting on NBA telecasts and appearances on SPORTSCENTER, "THE JUMP," "AROUND THE HORN," and other shows. SEDANO joined ESPN in 2013 after stints at FOX SPORTS RADIO and WQAM-A, WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET), WFOR-TV (CBS 4), WAFN-A, WIOD-A-WINZ-A, and SUN SPORTS/MIAMI and moved from MIAMI to LOS ANGELES to host on KSPN in 2016; he also fills in on occasion for DAN LE BATARD on ESPN RADIO.

"I'm thrilled to continue as part of the ESPN and ESPN LA Radio families during such an exciting time in sports," said SEDANO. "Thanks to the entire team on radio and television for all their support. Especially SCOTT MCCARTHY, AMANDA BROWN, TIM CORRIGAN, HILARY GUY, MICHAEL SHIFFMAN, FREDDY ROLON and AARON SOLOMON for having created an environment that allows me to flourish.."

