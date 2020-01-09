20 Years On Magic 92.5

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO personality XAVIER "THE X-MAN" hit a milestone this week, marking his 20th anniversary on the air with the station.

XAVIER started at SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY's station and worked in SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES before his debut on MAGIC 92.5 in 2000. XAVIER's syndicated Oldies show is also heard in various ARIZONA and CALIFORNIA markets.

XAVIER commented, "Twenty years is unbelievable, and I still have to pinch myself to make sure it's not a dream. I feel so lucky and take it as a daily blessing to be able to turn on the mic, entertain and play music for the SAN DIEGO and TIJUANA market. I truly love the people here."

XHRM (MAGIC 92.5) PD R DUB! added, "I would be hard pressed to find another personality with not only as much dedication to his listeners as XAVIER possesses, but conversely as much dedication from his listeners. X-MAN breathes and bleeds SAN DIEGO and has become part of the DNA of not just MAGIC 92.5, but the city. We’re proud to celebrate XAVIER’s 20th anniversary on MAGIC 92.5."

(Xavier “The X-Man” holds an anniversary gift from Magic 92.5 while surrounded by staff. On his left, Samantha DeJesus, Kristi Hanson, and DJ J-Flex. To his right, Mark Jagger, Kathleen San Andreas, R Dub!, Rick Nuhn, and Billy Blast) (Photo: Rick Romero)

