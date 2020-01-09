Wolfman Jack Radio Show

ENVISION NETWORKS’ THE WOLFMAN JACK RADIO SHOW is back on the airwaves with WHRY (102.9/1450A) and WVVE (95.3).

Listeners in MICHIGAN’s Upper Peninsula and Northern WISCONSIN are hearing the legendary WOLFMAN JACK every Saturday from 1p to 6p.



For more information on THE WOLFMAN JACK RADIO SHOW, visit the show page, contact (216) 831-3761 or email wolfmanjack@envisionnetworks.com.

