The registration rate for COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2020) will be rising from $649 to $699 effective FRIDAY, JANUARY 17th.

The seminar offers a three-day agenda of educational programming, panels of key business leaders in various fields, presentations on new technology, business practices, and personal career development topics, plus networking opportunities and plenty of entertainment. As previously reported, superstar artists set to make speaking appearances at the event include MIRANDA LAMBERT, ERIC CHURCH, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and RASCAL FLATTS. KENNY CHESNEY is among the featured performers.

CRS 2020 is set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19 through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Register here. The seminar’s mobile app is now available for download on iPhone and Android mobile devices. Find out more at (615) 327-4487.

