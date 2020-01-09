Jessie Watt

JESSIE WATT is the new cast member on ENTERCOM Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON's “THE MORNING MIX,” joining the ranks of SARAH PEPPER and GEOFF SHEEN. She transfers in from sister station Country WYCD/DETROIT, where she was morning show producer and air personality for “CHUCK, RACHAEL & GRUNWALD IN THE MORNING.”

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining ENTERCOM/HOUSTON's incredibly accomplished MIX 96.5 team,” WATT remarked. “I feel lucky to be able to spend my mornings working and laughing with the fiercely talented SARAH PEPPER and GEOFF SHEEN and am extremely excited for the opportunity to work under SARAH FRAZIER and PD CHASE MURPHY. I want to send a big thank you to ENTERCOM/DETROIT PD TIM ROBERTS for his continued mentorship and support."

ENTERCOM/HOUSTON Sr. VP/Market Manager SARAH FRAZIER said, “We are excited to have JESSIE join our team here at MIX 96.5. I’ve admired her work at our sister station 99.5 WYCD from afar and know she will be a true asset to our station. Her infectious personality and high energy will help our listeners start their morning on a high note.”

WATT joined ENTERCOM in the MOTOR CITY in 2017 as a promotions coordinator, and was previously a board op. She plugs in in HOUSTON on 1/13.

