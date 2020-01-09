Guild of Music Supervisors

The 10th annual GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS AWARDS will honor BURT BACHARACH with their ICON AWARD and industry legend BOB HUNKA with its LEGACY AWARD. The event will take place FEBRUARY 6th at THE WILTERN THEATER in LOS ANGELES.

In addition, awards will be handed out in 16 categories for the best in music supervision, with nominees including films "The Irishman," "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood," "Hustlers" and "The Farewell": and TV shows "Euphoria," "GLOW," "Fosse/Verdon" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Commented GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS President JOEL C. HIGH, "In 10 short years, we have progressed from four awards given out at a brunch on GRAMMY morning to an event at THE WILTERN with 16 trophies awarded in the growing fields of music supervision, including games,,ads, trailers, documentaries as well as film and TV. This year marks a milestone for the GUILD and I am thrilled to be a part of it."

A full list of nominees can be found at GMSAwards.com.

