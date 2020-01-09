Cumulus Media

CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/CFO JOHN ABBOT will leave the company at the beginning of MARCH after it reports its full-year 2019 financial results. The company is conducting a search for his successor.

Commented CUMULUS MEDIA President/CEO MARY G. BERNER, “On behalf of the board and the entire company, I would like to thank JOHN for his many contributions to CUMULUS and for the strong finance and accounting organization he has helped build. After nearly four years of commuting to ATLANTA from CONNECTICUT, it’s understandable that he has decided to pursue new opportunities at a company based closer to his home. We appreciate his continued support through the transition and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

“Business will continue as usual at CUMULUS with our focus remaining on the execution of our key strategic initiatives – enhancing operational performance, growing our digital businesses, and optimizing our asset portfolio – while making progress on our financial goals for the benefit of all of our stakeholders,” BERNER continued.

Added ABBOT, “It has been a privilege and tremendously rewarding to work with MARY and the rest of the CUMULUS team, and I am truly proud of our many accomplishments over these past several years. I am confident in the company’s ongoing ability to achieve its objectives, and I look forward to following its continued success in the years ahead.”

« see more Net News