Arthur

Entrepreneur CLINT ARTHUR has signed up for another year airing his "THE GREATEST SHOW OF ALL TIME" on SUNDAY nights at CUMULUS (soon to be RED APPLE MEDIA) News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK. The brokered-time deal has the show airing at 9:30p (ET) SUNDAYS through the entire year of 2020.

ARTHUR said, “The mission of this show is personal, professional, and spiritual transformation for entrepreneurs, business owners, CEO’s and anyone responsible for improving their own life and who wants to be more, do more and have more. As a Native New Yorker, I am thrilled by this opportunity to give back to the city that made me who I am today.”

