Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO DECEMBER '19 Ratings are out TODAY for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY and SYRACUSE. Plus, FALL '19 Books for BANGOR, ME; BURLINGTON, VT; HUDSON VALLEY, NY; NEWBURGH-MIDDLETOWN, NY; CONCORD, NH; LEBANON-RUTLAND-WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT; MANCHESTER, NH; MONTPELIER, VT; PORTLAND, ME; AUGUSTA-WATERVILLE, ME; PORTSMOUTH-DOVER-ROCHESTER, NH; POUGHKEEPSIE, NY; UTICA, NY; and WATERTOWN, NY. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT)



Coming FRIDAY, JANUARY 10th: DAYTON; GRAND RAPIDS; TUCSON; TULSA; FT. MYERS, FL; BATTLE CREEK, MI; DANBURY, CT; FT, SMITH, AR; KALAMAZOO, MI; LIMA, OH; MCALLEN-BROWNSVILLE-HARLINGEN, TX; MUSKEGON, MI; SARASOTA, FL; and STAMFORD-NORWALK, CT.

