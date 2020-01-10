Mary Ellen Kachinske

CUMULUS MEDIA appoints MARY ELLEN KACHINSKE as OM for the PROVIDENCE, RI cluster overseeing all programming for the five-stations. KACHINSKE will also be PD for AC WWLI (LITE ROCK 105).

KACHINSKE heads to PROVIDENCE from CHICAGO, IL, where she was PD for Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) for almost 19 years. Prior to that, she was PD of WQAL in CLEVELAND, OH.

VP/Market Manager, CUMULUS PROVIDENCE HOLLY PARAS, said, “After an exhaustive nationwide search, I am pleased to have MARY ELLEN KACHINSKE joining the CUMULUS PROVIDENCE programming team. The breadth of MARY ELLEN’s experience will no doubt be felt immediately throughout the cluster. We look forward to her leadership and her ability to think strategically, in order to allow these well-established brands to continue to grow into the next decade.”

KACHINSKE said, “I'm delighted to join CUMULUS’ unparalleled brands in PROVIDENCE. I look forward to working with the talented team to make the stations even stronger. I fell in love with PROVIDENCE and can't wait to enjoy the beauty and ease of this gorgeous city. Thank you to HOLLY PARAS and JOHN DIMICK for an amazing opportunity.”

