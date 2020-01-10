Morning Show Changes

RADIO ONE/DALLAS starts 2020 off making major programming staff and schedule changes.

At Urban AC KZMJ (MAJIC 94.5), the retirement of TOM JOYNER brings aboard THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW. THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW has added EVA MARCILLE of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA and AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL.

MAJIC 94.5's schedule includes CINDI B in middays, D.L. HUGHLEY in afternoons and AL B. SURE at night.

Top 40/Rhythmic KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT) brings aboard RADIO ONE syndicated morning show, THE MORNING HUSTLE to succeed VEDA LOCA IN THE MORNING. THE MORNING HUSTLE debuts MONDAY, JANUARY 13th. THE MORNING HUSTLE is lead by HEADKRACK, a former member of THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW and an alumnus of DALLAS' COLONY HIGH SCHOOL.

The rest of the 97.9 THE BEAT schedule includes J KRUZ moving from mornings to 9a - noon, LIL D from noon - 3p, JESSE SALAZAR continues to man afternoons as does PSKILLZ at night.

RADIO ONE/DALLAS VP/Programming and Operations MARK MCCRAY commented, "Having the RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW back on the air is a welcome addition for MAJIC 94.5. Along with another familiar voice of HEADKRACK (formally of the RICKEY SMILEY SHOW) on 97.9 THE BEAT. We are more than excited about what they will bring to DFW morning radio!"

RADIO ONE/DALLAS VP/GM TAMI HONESTY added, "URBAN ONE DALLAS is committed to providing the DFW area with the best radio programming,community outreach, and listener experiences. We are thrilled to welcome RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW back home to DALLAS. We are excited about the change for both brands."

