Photo: Facebook

The HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO (RODEOHOUSTON) has announced 17 of the 21 acts for its 2020 entertainment lineup, which includes performances by Country stars MIDLAND, WILLIE NELSON, MAREN MORRIS, CHRIS YOUNG, KANE BROWN, CODY JOHNSON, JON PARDI, DIERKS BENTLEY, KEITH URBAN, CHRIS STAPLETON, BRAD PAISLEY and LUKE BRYAN. In addition, this year's lineup will once again feature artists across multiple genres, including BECKY G, RAMON AYALA, NCT 127, GWEN STEFANI and KHALID. View the performance schedule here.

“The HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO is proud to bring such a wide range of musical genres to the RODEOHOUSTON stage,” said Rodeo President/ CEO JOEL COWLEY. “With 12 great Country acts, we remain true to our roots while presenting a lineup that reflects the diversity of our great community. These 17 acts bring a great deal of excitement to the 2020 Rodeo, and the excitement will continue when we announce the three FRIDAY performers on FEBRUARY 4th.”

RODEOHOUSTON 2020 is set to run TUESDAY, MARCH 3rd through SUNDAY, MARCH 22nd at NRG PARK in HOUSTON. Tickets go on sale THURSDAY, JANUARY 16th at 10a (CT) via the RODEOHOUSTON website.

« see more Net News